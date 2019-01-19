Pep Guardiola Admits Involvement in 'Spy Culture' During Time With Barcelona & Bayern Munich

By 90Min
January 19, 2019

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he was involved in spying during his time in Europe with Barcelona and Bayern Munich - but insisted that he would not repeat the act at Manchester City.

Investigations have been launched by the FA and Football League into Leeds United’s ‘spygate’ incident before their Championship clash with Derby County, after Marcelo Bielsa admitted that he sent a member of staff to Derby’s training ground prior to the game.

Bielsa also revealed that he had spied on all of Leeds’ opponents this term during a recent press conference, but Guardiola insisted that he has no plans for his current side to practice such methods. The City boss said, via the Telegraph: “In other countries everybody does that.

“It is the culture of the clubs. It was part of the club. Not because you said, ‘You have to do it.’ It is the leagues.

“When we were training at Bayern Munich, there were people in the little mountains with cameras and the opponent was watching what we did. Everybody did it. [But] I am not going to send anyone to spy on Huddersfield!”

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Asked whether that culture was different to his current environment in England, Guardiola added: “I don’t know. It is more difficult [to do here]. It [training] is private. It is closed. But in all the countries I have been before, everybody does it.”

Bielsa admitted that he once sent Guardiola his extensive analysis of the Spaniard’s Barcelona team as a gift following the Catalan side’s 3-0 victory over Bielsa’s Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final in 2012.

Guardiola apparently responded at the time by telling Bielsa: “You know more about Barcelona than me!” The City boss confirmed the story, and insisted that the recent ‘spygate’ incident had not changed his respect for Bielsa.

“Barcelona was a bunker - it was impossible to look at us, like it is here [at City], but that story is true,” Guardiola added. “I didn’t see the whole press conference [from Bielsa] but I saw the highlights.

“My respect [for him] remains the same. He was clear in his statement. I admired what he did in the past. Why should I change my opinion? I know him a little bit. My opinion remains the same. I understand [Derby manager] Frank Lampard’s position too.

“No manager has the amount of information he [Bielsa] produces for every single game, for every single player and every single movement. It is unique what he does.

“I cannot talk about what the other managers do but the truth is everybody wants to know everything, not just in football but in society.

“They want to see what happens with this person or the gossip about this man or that man. Everyone is curious about what other people say.”

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

City will continue their push to retain the Premier League title as the champions travel to face Huddersfield on Sunday, with Guardiola’s side currently trailing leaders Liverpool.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message