Barcelona will look to keep its top spot in La Liga rankings when the team hosts Leganes on Sunday, Jan. 20.

Barcelona is coming off of two consecutive victories in the past week. The team shut out Eibar 3–0 on Sunday behind two goals from Luis Suarez and one from Lionel Messi. Barcelona then took down Levante in the second leg of Copa del Rey round of 16 play. The team sits in first place in the league with 43 points.

Leganes enters Sunday's matchup having lost its own Copa del Rey outing against Real Madrid. The team has now gone winless in six of its last seven games and sits in 13th place with 22 points.

How to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

