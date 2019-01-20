Leicester City Give Former West Ham Goalkeeper Chituru Odunze Two-Week Trial

Chituru Odunze has had a two-week trial with the Foxes confirmed by his current club the Vancouver Whitecaps on their official website this week. The 16-year-old will join Leicester squad in training on Monday.

The young goalkeeper has a history of spending time in England with a variety of Premier League clubs such as West Ham, Cardiff City and Chelsea, spending time in their academies in his earlier years. Odunze has spent the last few years in the Whitecap's developmental team in the hope of furthering his career.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The goalkeeper who was born in the United States of America has plenty of potential and standing at 198cm tall, he is certainly an imposing figure in goal.

HITC have reported that the young man has recently acquired his US citizenship meaning he will be itching to impress the Leicester manager and prove he has what it takes to be successful in the English top flight.

Two weeks may seem a lengthy period to try prove how good you are, but if the young man is able to impress the bosses enough, he may gain an extended trial period. If Leciester do decide on further allowing him to showcase his talents, he will without a doubt be one to watch.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

His previous experiences in clubs around England will certainly help the young goalkeeper in dealing with the pressure of trying to gain a permanent deal, he will be determined to prove he can secure a long-term deal and potentially gain professional contract with the Foxes.

Odunze has ability to do well with Leicester during his trial but whether two weeks is sufficient enough to impress Claude Puel? Only time will tel