Arsenal have confirmed that their disgruntled head of recruitment Sven Mislintat will depart the club this February.

The former Borussia Dortmund scout, who was brought in as recently as December 2017, has played a massive part in all eight transfers since his arrival, especially the £56m move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this time last year, as well as the appointment of Unai Emery.

However, he became unsettled in north London following the departure of Ivan Gazidis, after his supposedly predetermined path to the technical director role became subsequently compromised.

Both Raul Sanllehi - who came in from Barcelona at the same time as Mislintat - and Vinai Venkatesham were promoted in the wake of Gazidis' exit, while the German stayed put in his inferior role.

And, after some speculation, the club have confirmed on twitter that the 46-year-old will leave the Arsenal on February 8th, following the closure of the January transfer window. That does portend to the fact that he may yet have a part to play in the Gunners' winter business, though this remains unclear.

In an official statement accompanying the tweet, the club confirmed: "Sven has been with us since December 1, 2017 and has done a truly outstanding job in helping us recruit players who are making a big impact now and will do so even more in the future.

"We wish him every success for the future and thank him for his extremely hard work on behalf of Arsenal."

For his part, Mislintat, who has been linked with a move back to his homeland at Bayern Munich, proclaimed: "It's been an amazing experience to work at a great club like Arsenal in what has been a big time of change. I am excited about what the future holds for the club and am looking forward to new challenges for myself."