Man Utd 'Accumulate Reports' on Benfica Wonderkid Joao Felix Amid Interest From Liverpool

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

Manchester United are 'accumulating reports' on Joao Felix in preparation for a bid to sign the Portuguese prospect from Benfica.

The versatile 19-year-old has already caught the attentions of Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool, with reports in Portugal last Friday claiming that the Reds have already had a £60m bid turned down this month.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

The Mirror claims that Liverpool are still in contention to sign Felix and may table a new offer, but they will face competition from Manchester United, who have been doing their research on the teenage star.

Felix reportedly has a buyout clause of £105m built into the contract which he signed two months ago. His deal runs until 2023 so Benfica are in a strong position when it comes to negotiating the sale.

If a club pays Felix's buyout clause, he would become the second most expensive teenager of all-time, behind only Kylian Mbappe.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Felix has made his breakthrough into Benfica's first team this season and has not looked out of place, with four goals to his name in ten league appearances.

Although Felix is naturally right-footed, he is capable of playing in a variety of attacking roles including on both wings, as an attacking midfielder and as a shadow striker.

He has been capped ten times by Portugal at Under-21 level and if he continues his current form, it surely won't be much longer until his first senior call-up.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message