Ousmane Dembele to Undergo Tests After Suffering Sprained Ankle Against Leganes

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

Ousmane Dembele will undergo tests on Monday to determine the extent of a sprained ankle he sustained in Barcelona's win over Leganes on Sunday.

Dembele was replaced by Malcom in the 69th minute of the match at the Camp Nou after coming off the worse in a clash with Leganes' Mikel Vesga.

Barcelona confirmed on their Twitter account that Dembele would be examined on Monday, leaving Ernesto Valverde to sweat over the fitness of the French forward.

In the absence of Lionel Messi from the starting lineup, Dembele had been Barcelona's best player against Leganes prior to his injury, scoring the opening goal and showing some wonderful moments of skill to unlock the visitor's defence.

With 13 goals and five assists in all competitions this season, Dembele has really kicked on from his first year at the Camp Nou to cement himself as the third piece of Barcelona's forward trio alongside Messi and Luis Suarez.

Jordi Alba, who provided the assist from which Dembele scored against Leganes, was hopeful that his teammate would not spend too long on the sidelines.

"I think recently he has been playing really well. After all of the debate and the controversy, I think he's become more confident," Alba told Movistar (via the Daily Mail).

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"He's a brilliant player, he's really fast, he can unbalance rivals, score goals, and he was very unlucky with the injury.

"Let's hope he'll be okay as quickly as possible."

Barcelona have four matches in the space of eleven days coming up, with La Liga fixtures mixed in with both legs of the Copa del Rey quarter final against Sevilla.

