Arsenal Confirm Anterior Cruciate Ligament Surgery and Lengthy Lay-Off for Hector Bellerin

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Arsenal have confirmed that Hector Bellerin has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee and will undergo surgery in the coming days, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Bellerin was stretchered off to be replaced Mohamed Elneny in the 69th minute of Arsenal's 2-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, with Unai Emery admitting afterwards that 'the first impression is not positive'.

Sure enough, Arsenal have now confirmed via their official website that Bellerin will require surgery followed by a rehabilitation process of six to nine months, meaning that he may even miss the start of the 2019/20 season.

With Arsenal limited to loan deals only this month, Emery's hands are tied when it comes to getting a replacement in, though he insisted after Saturday's game that there are plenty of options available to cover for Bellerin.

"We have Ainsley [Maitland-Niles] who is playing well. He can help us playing as a right back or right winger. And we have [Stephan] Lichtsteiner. We have players. And don’t forget [Carl] Jenkinson," said the Arsenal manager.

Bellerin's injury adds to Arsenal's defensive woes, with centre back Rob Holding already ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a similar injury against Manchester United in December.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Danny Welbeck is the other long-term absence with which Emery has to contend as he tries to steer Arsenal to a Champions League place this season.

The Gunners closed the gap on the top four to three points by beating Chelsea, although Manchester United are breathing down their necks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message