Manchester United Pursuing Move for PSV Eindhoven Winger Steven Bergwijn

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Manchester United are 'increasingly convinced' that PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn would be a good signing to add to their attacking arsenal, according to reports from the Netherlands.

Bergwijn has either scored or assisted a goal in 14 of his 17 Eredivisie appearances this season, earning a first international call-up and interest from major teams across Europe.

De Telegraaf (via Sport Witness) claims that United scouts were in attendance at PSV's league game against FC Emmen on Sunday, in which Bergwijn provided his eighth assist of the season in a 2-2 draw.

The newspaper claims that United are 'emphatic' with their interest in Bergwijn, although PSV will not sell him this month and he will cost significantly more than the €20m they would have accepted last summer.


The comparison is made to Memphis Depay, who was the last PSV player to join United in 2015. This may act as a cautionary tale though, with Depay struggling to make an impact at Old Traffod before joining Lyon two years later.


Asked about his future earlier this season, Bergwijn said: "I am not concerned with big clubs or with rumours about interest. I have remained with PSV this summer because I want to continue the line here to the end of the season."

Operating mainly from the left wing, though he has also played on the right flank, Bergwijn has scored nine goals and provided eight assists to help PSV's title challenge. They are currently two points clear of Ajax at the top.


Bergwijn made his international debut for the Netherlands against Germany in October and now has three caps, though he is yet to score.

