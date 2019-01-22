Milan Assistant Coach Casts Doubt on Gonzalo Higuain's Proposed Chelsea Move

Gonzalo Higuain's proposed loan move to Chelsea remains 'up in the air' according to Milan's assistant coach, Luigi Riccio.

The Argentine striker, who is currently on loan at San Siro from Juventus, has been persistently linked with the Blues over the course of the January transfer window, with the 31-year-old's recent absence from the Milan squad during their 2-0 win over Genoa only adding to the assumption that a deal is close.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Despite this however, Riccio, speaking after Milan's 0-2 win over Genoa on Monday, has refused to confirm that the forward's departure from Milan is certain.

Reported by Italian media outlet Gazzetta, as quoted by The Mirror, he said: "As for the transfer market we are all grown-ups, we know how to deal with these situations. It has been in the air for a few days. But we will work with the players at our disposal."

Gonzalo Higuain still in Italy as AC Milan try to secure Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek as replacement, enabling Higuain to join Chelsea. If agreement on all sides, financials/medicals should be quick. Genoa chief Giorgio Perinetti says conclusion to talks within 48 hours #CFC #ACMilan — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 21, 2019

A move to west London for Higuain would see him reunited with his former manager Maurizio Sarri, after the pair spending a season together at Napoli in 2015/16, with the striker netting an impressive 36 goals in 35 Serie A games.

Chelsea have until 12pm on Wednesday to complete a deal for Higuain if they wish to register the striker for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Tottenham, with Sarri's side needing a win following the 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

5 - AC Milan are unbeaten in the five Serie A 18/19 games played without Gonzalo #Higuain: 3 wins and 2 draws (10 goals scored, 2 on average per match). Answer. #GenoaMilan — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 21, 2019

The Blues appear set for Higuain's arrival, with Alvaro Morata poised to join Atletico Madrid to make space for the Argentine, while Milan have identified a replacement for Higuain in the shape of Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek, who was also absent for the recent game between the two clubs.