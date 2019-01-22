Players Speak Out Following Controversial Sacking of Australia Women's Manager Alen Stajcic

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

A handful of players have come out against the sacking of Australia women’s coach Alen Stajcic, following his controversial dismissal.

The Matildas’ boss was sacked last Saturday, less than five months before this summer's Women’s World Cup in France. Stajcic had been in charge of the national team since 2014, thereby ending a five-year tenure.

Reports of his sacking emerged earlier this week, with the Football Federation Australia (FFA) announcing their decision in the early hours of Saturday via a statement on their website.

In the statement they said: “The (FFA) confirms that it has today terminated the employment of Westfield Matildas Head Coach Alen Stajcic.” CEO David Gallop added that they “no longer have confidence that Alen is the right person to lead the team and staff.”

The FFA said there were a number of surveys to evaluate the environment of the national team, concluding that it was “unsatisfactory” and that “a change in leadership is required to improve the culture and provide every opportunity for the team to perform to its full potential.”

Mark Metcalfe/GettyImages

Despite comments on disharmony within the squad, many players reacted with sympathy of Stajcic’s dismissal. Many players took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the situation, including forward Sam Kerr and midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight.

Kerr slammed reports that she had been ‘gagged’ by the FFA as she thanked Stajcic on social media, while Kellond-Knight explained how difficult the situation was and showed her respects to her former manager.

Midfielder Tameka Butt added: “Yesterdays news was totally unexpected. Staj has done so much for women’s football, which we thank him for. All we can do now is band together and do our absolute best in France!”

Australia will travel to France for this summer’s World Cup under an interim manager, and the FFA say that they have begun the process of finding Stajcic’s successor.

The Matildas will be aiming to at least reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history, having been knocked out in the quarter-finals on the last three occasions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message