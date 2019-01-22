Sevilla vs Barcelona Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Sevilla welcome Barcelona to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday for the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter final.

The meeting is a repeat of last year's final, where Barcelona thumped the hosts 5-0. Barcelona rested several key players, including Lionel Messi, in their La Liga win over Leganes at the weekend and are expected to play a strong side as they bid to win the competition for the fifth year running.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

With the first leg on home soil, Sevilla will be raring to avenge their humiliating defeat last year, having frustrated Barcelona at home 2-2 earlier this season.

Here's a look at 90min's preview for the fixture...

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 23 January What Time Is Kick Off? 20:30 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports

Team News Sevilla are missing winger Nolito after he suffered a leg fracture earlier in January. They will be without midfielder Maxim Gonalons too, who is also injured. Barcelona are likely to call upon Lionel Messi after he started on the bench for their La Liga game against Leganes. Ousmane Dembele is out through injury, as are centre back pairing Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen. Jeison Murillo is suspended. Predicted Lineups Sevilla Vaclik, Carrico, Kjaer, Gomez, Navas, Sarabia, Banega, Vazquez, Escudero, Ben-Yedder, Silva Barcelona Cillessen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Rakitic, Vidal, Arthur, Messi, Suarez, Coutinho

Head to Head Record The two sides have played each other 53 times across multiple competitions, with Barcelona bettering their opponent on 30 of those occasions. Sevilla have won just ten times and 13 games have ended in draws. The last three meetings between the sides have ended with four or more goals being scored, and there hasn't been a scoreless draw for seven games, dating back to early 2016. Recent Form

Sevilla's form in January has been poor at best, losing three of their last four games, including the second leg of the previous round of the Copa del Rey. They have won just one game in their last six and have endured a bad spell of results, yet they still sit fourth in La Liga with 33 points. Barça will face Sevilla in the quarter finals of the Copa del Rey.#CopaBarça pic.twitter.com/pXTdb0juz4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 18, 2019 Barcelona, on the other hand, have enjoyed a good series of results despite a disappointing loss to Levante in their first leg of the previous round. They went on to overturn a 2-1 first leg defeat to win on aggregate 4-2. Ernesto Valverde's side have enjoyed a good spell of form and sit comfortably on top of La Liga, five points clear of second place Atletico Madrid. Here's a look at the sides most recent fixtures: Sevilla Barcelona Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla (19/1) Barcelona 3-1 Leganes (20/1) Sevilla 0-1 Athletic Bilbao (16/1) Barcelona 3-0 Levante (17/1) Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Sevilla (13/1) Barcelona 3-0 Eibar (13/1) Athletic Bilbao 1-3 Sevilla (10/1) Levante 2-1 Barcelona (10/1) Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid (6/1) Getafe 1-2 Barcelona (6/1)