Sevilla vs Barcelona Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
January 22, 2019

Sevilla welcome Barcelona to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday for the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter final.

The meeting is a repeat of last year's final, where Barcelona thumped the hosts 5-0. Barcelona rested several key players, including Lionel Messi, in their La Liga win over Leganes at the weekend and are expected to play a strong side as they bid to win the competition for the fifth year running.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

With the first leg on home soil, Sevilla will be raring to avenge their humiliating defeat last year, having frustrated Barcelona at home 2-2 earlier this season.

Here's a look at 90min's preview for the fixture...

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 23 January
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:30 (GMT)
Where Is It Played? Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports

Team News

Sevilla are missing winger Nolito after he suffered a leg fracture earlier in January. They will be without midfielder Maxim Gonalons too, who is also injured.

Ousmane Dembele,Thomas Vermaelen

Barcelona are likely to call upon Lionel Messi after he started on the bench for their La Liga game against Leganes. Ousmane Dembele is out through injury, as are centre back pairing Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen. Jeison Murillo is suspended.

Predicted Lineups

Sevilla Vaclik, Carrico, Kjaer, Gomez, Navas, Sarabia, Banega, Vazquez, Escudero, Ben-Yedder, Silva
Barcelona Cillessen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Rakitic, Vidal, Arthur, Messi, Suarez, Coutinho

Head to Head Record

The two sides have played each other 53 times across multiple competitions, with Barcelona bettering their opponent on 30 of those occasions. Sevilla have won just ten times and 13 games have ended in draws.

Lionel Messi

The last three meetings between the sides have ended with four or more goals being scored, and there hasn't been a scoreless draw for seven games, dating back to early 2016.

Recent Form


Sevilla's form in January has been poor at best, losing three of their last four games, including the second leg of the previous round of the Copa del Rey. 

They have won just one game in their last six and have endured a bad spell of results, yet they still sit fourth in La Liga with 33 points.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have enjoyed a good series of results despite a disappointing loss to Levante in their first leg of the previous round. 

They went on to overturn a 2-1 first leg defeat to win on aggregate 4-2. Ernesto Valverde's side have enjoyed a good spell of form and sit comfortably on top of La Liga, five points clear of second place Atletico Madrid.

Here's a look at the sides most recent fixtures:

Sevilla Barcelona
Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla (19/1) Barcelona 3-1 Leganes (20/1)
Sevilla 0-1 Athletic Bilbao (16/1) Barcelona 3-0 Levante (17/1)
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Sevilla (13/1) Barcelona 3-0 Eibar (13/1)
Athletic Bilbao 1-3 Sevilla (10/1) Levante 2-1 Barcelona (10/1)
Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid (6/1) Getafe 1-2 Barcelona (6/1)

Prediction

With attacking firepower well stocked between the two sides, it's fair to say there may be some goals on Wednesday. Barcelona will play a full strength side and it's difficult to see Sevilla getting much out of the game. 

However, Sevilla are at home and will want to put up a fight following some poor home performances recently. Barcelona may have slightly too much for the hosts if they play a strong side, though.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-3 Barcelona

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message