Dortmund Line Up Move for Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha as Replacement for Christian Pulisic

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Christian Pulisic, according to reports from Germany.

With USA international Pulisic departing the Westfalenstadion at the end of the season in a £58m deal, Dortmund have reportedly already begun the search for a potential replacement.



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

German publication Sport Bild has suggested that the current Bundesliga leaders have drawn up a shortlist of targets, with Palace winger Zaha among the names being considered.

The report adds that there have already been tentative talks between the two parties, with Dortmund previously registering their interest in the Ivorian last summer, but baulking at Palace's €50m valuation.

However, with the money for Pulisic set to come in, Lucien Favre's side are reportedly back in for Zaha and have reignited their interest in luring the 26-year-old away from Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace with and without Wilfried Zaha starting in the Premier League since the start of last season



Full player statistics -- https://t.co/gnmc4TGHiH pic.twitter.com/PBobSpq0Sx — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 26, 2018

The Ivory Coast international has made 20 Premier League appearances this season, and contributed three goals and two assists.

After beginning his career with boyhood club Palace in the 2009/10 season, Zaha went on to play 143 times for the Eagles in his first spell at the club.

His form and early promise earned him a high-profile £10m move to Manchester United, but he struggled for first-team action at Old Trafford, making just four appearances in his time there.



James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

However, after securing a return to Palace in 2014, Zaha has been instrumental in the Eagles' stay in the top-flight, and enjoyed the best year of his career last season when he scored nine times in the Premier League.