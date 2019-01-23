Liverpool CEO Provides Update on Takeover Talks & Admits They Would Be Open to New Stakeholders

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has revealed the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are still open to new stakeholders, but reiterated that the club is not for sale. 

FSG bought the Reds back in 2010 for £300m, but in August 2018 there were rumours that Sheik Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan had held talks over a possible takeover, with the view to a $2.6bn bid. However, that never actually passed the vetting stage, and was thus wasn't even presented to the ownership group.

Little has been heard on the matter since, but Moore has now provided an update in an in-depth interview with Arabian Business. The 64-year-old declared: “[The club] is not discourteous enough to discount people who say they are interested.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“The club has made it very clear that if the right partner is interested in a minority stake, they would consider that.”

Despite continuing battles of ticket prices, by and large the owners are popular figures at Liverpool, and have invested heavily in Jurgen Klopp's side in recent years. 

Moore also used the platform to speak about the future of football in this digital age, conceding: “90 minutes is a long time for a millennial male to sit down on a couch.When I look at viewing and attendance figures of millennial males, I’m concerned as a CEO of a football club that relies on the next generation of fans coming through.

“We are an industry that needs to harness technology to make sure we don’t miss an entire generation of young people growing up that don’t have that love for football,” he says. “We need to package content in bites of 60 to 90 seconds to keep their engagement.”

