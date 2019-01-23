Real Madrid Handed Injury Boost With Striker Karim Benzema to Avoid Surgery on Dislocated Finger

By 90Min
January 23, 2019

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will avoid having to undergo surgery on his injured finger, with a protective splint deemed sufficient for a full recovery.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury in a collision with Marc Bartra during Madrid's 2-1 win over Real Betis on 13 January.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Despite initially being diagnosed with a fracture to his finger, Benzema played the entirety of last Saturday's La Liga clash against Sevilla. 

According to Goal, the decision to operate was still unclear until the game against Sevilla, with Benzema able to get through the match without any major issues.

After medical tests were carried out, it was revealed that the Madrid forward had only suffered a soft tissue injury as a result of the dislocation. 

The report adds that whilst going under the knife was considered to be an option, it is has now been deemed 'unnecessary', with a splint sufficient for the next month.

The positive medical update on the Frenchman comes at an opportune time for Madrid, with Los Blancos facing a busy schedule over the coming weeks.

Santiago Solari's side face midweek Copa Del Rey matches as well as the restart of the Champions League, when they face Ajax in the last 16 of the competition in February.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

After struggling for form and goals last season, Benzema has enjoyed a far more productive campaign this time around, with his seven La Liga goals already bettering last year's total of five.

      Modal message