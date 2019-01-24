Newcastle Set to Miss Out on Loan Signing of Atletico Winger Gelson Martins to Monaco

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Newcastle United have been left frustrated after talks with Gelson Martins over a potential loan move broke down, leaving the door open for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco to swoop in to sign the Atletico Madrid winger.

The Magpies were willing to pay a fee believed to be in the region of £4.5m to ensure that they could secure a short-term deal for the winger to help achieve their goal of Premier League survival.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has been unable to sign anyone so far in the January transfer window with owner Mike Ashley unwilling to give him significant funds to spend amidst rumours of a possible takeover - though it does appear that Lazio left back Jordan Lukaku will sign on a loan deal imminently

According to reports in the Chronicle, Martins met with officials from Newcastle to discuss a move but was lukewarm about joining the club following Monaco's late display of interest.

The 23-year-old joined Atletico from Sporting CP on a free transfer after cancelling his contract with the Portuguese club last July, which, at the time, appeared to be one of the best deals in European football.

However, a combination of injury problems and a struggle to adapt to boss Diego Simeone's style of play has seen Martins fail to establish himself as a main part of Los Rojiblancos.

The Portugal international has only made twelve appearances so far this season. scoring his only goal in a Copa Del Rey tie against fourth division side Sant Andreu.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

If Martins completes a move to Monaco, he could provide the attacking presence needed for the Ligue 1 side to avoid relegation.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message