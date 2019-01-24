Neymar a Major Doubt for Manchester United UCL Clash After Suffering Injury Against Strasbourg

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain poster boy Neymar could be forced to miss the upcoming Champions League match against Manchester United after suffering a metatarsal injury during a recent win over Strasbourg.

The 26-year-old went down under a challenge from midfielder Anthony Gonçalves during the game and it has since been learned that Neymar injured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot - the same injury which caused him to miss a large chunk of last season.

"Neymar is worried because it's the same foot, the right foot, in the same area," manager Thomas Tuchel said after the game, quoted by The Independent. "There's no news for the moment, he's gone to the hospital. I need to wait for the doctor to give me news about Ney."

Neymar has become the latest in a long line of players who are missing for the French champions, causing Tuchel to use fringe players like Jesé, Moussa Diaby and Stanley Nsoki on a regular basis this season.

While Paris Saint-Germain were visibly concerned about Neymar in the aftermath of their 2-0 win in the French Cup, Wednesday's opponents Strasbourg showed little sympathy for the injured Brazilian winger.

"It's his style. But if you play like that don't complain if you take some knocks after," Gonçalves said. "He's a great player, and I respect the player he is, but we're not here so he has fun at our expense. We're not here to make him look good."

Strasbourg's manager Thierry Laurey, via GFFN, added that he would have expected Neymar to receive the same treatment against Manchester United next month as he did against the high flying Ligue 1 outfit.

Although nothing has been confirmed, it is expected that Neymar will now miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League knockout stage match against Manchester United as the 26-year-old was ruled out for months last season when he damaged his metatarsal.

