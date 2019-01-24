Top 20 Highest Earning Football Clubs in 2017/18 - Deloitte Money League

Real Madrid have overtaken Manchester United as the world's wealthiest club, generating a huge income of €750m over the course of the 2017/18 season.
The European champions have taken top spot on the Deloitte Money League for the 12th time in 22 years, while domestic rivals Barcelona have also jumped past United with earnings of €690m.
United themselves suffered somewhat from their underwhelming run in the Champions League last season, raking in €660m - a relatively low year-on-year increase of 2% on their earnings compared to last year - with earnings from winning the Europa League in 2017 bringing about similar prize money.
The Red Devils led the league last year, but while falling are still the highest earning English club. The Premier League though dominates the top 20, with nine clubs featuring. Unsurprisingly the 'big six' have earned the most, with Manchester City (€568.4m) retaining their place in the top five.
Liverpool (€513.7m), Chelsea (€505.7m), Arsenal (€439.2m) and Tottenham (€428.3m) all make the top ten, while Everton, Newcastle and West Ham also feature in the top
Bayern Munich complete the top five, while Juventus somewhat surprisingly sit behind each of the Premier League's top six and outside of the top 10 with their own earnings of £350m.
You can see the full table of the top 20 below:
|Club
|Revenue € (2017/18)
|Real Madrid
|750.9m
|Barcelona
|690.4m
|Manchester United
|666m
|Bayern Munich
|629.2m
|Manchester City
|568.4m
|Paris Saint-Germain
|541.7m
|Liverpool
|513.7m
|Chelsea
|505.7m
|Arsenal
|439.2m
|Tottenham
|428.3m
|Juventus
|394.9m
|Borussia Dortmund
|317.2m
|Atletico Madrid
|303.4m
|Internazionale
|280.8m
|AS Roma
|250m
|Schalke 04
|243.8m
|Everton
|212.9m
|AC Milan
|207.7m
|Newcastle United
|201.5m
|West Ham United
|197.9m
Dan Jones, a Deloitte partner, said on the results, via the Guardian: “European football remains a bull market, with annual revenue growth of almost €450m [approximately £390m].
“Real Madrid’s outstanding financial performance in 2017/18 is built on their long history of success on the pitch, most recently three consecutive Champions League titles. This has enabled the club to continue to drive commercial revenue as the appetite to partner with Europe’s most successful clubs remains stronger than ever.”
The Deloitte Money League. The status quo of the Super Rich. Some movements, also due to exchange rates, with commercial champion Real Madrid and Barcelona overtaking Man United. #mufc #afc #lfc #cfc #mcfc #thfc #efc #nufc #whufc pic.twitter.com/d6MX31BdoZ— Kristof Terreur __ (@HLNinEngeland) January 24, 2019
However, Sam Boor, a senior manager at Deloitte, followed this up with a warning that Premier League clubs, while seeing huge results at the moment, maybe wouldn't see quite as large boosts in earnings over the next few years because new broadcast deals are effectively tied up
He said: “The substantial presence of Premier League clubs continues to be felt in this year’s money league. However, with the Premier League’s tender for the next cycle of domestic rights from 2019/20 complete and sale of overseas rights nearing conclusion, it is clear that Premier League clubs will be unable to rely on explosive growth in broadcast distributions as a source of future growth, as has been the case in recent years.”