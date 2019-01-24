Top 20 Highest Earning Football Clubs in 2017/18 - Deloitte Money League

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Real Madrid have overtaken Manchester United as the world's wealthiest club, generating a huge income of €750m over the course of the 2017/18 season.

The European champions have taken top spot on the Deloitte Money League for the 12th time in 22 years, while domestic rivals Barcelona have also jumped past United with earnings of €690m.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

United themselves suffered somewhat from their underwhelming run in the Champions League last season, raking in €660m - a relatively low year-on-year increase of 2% on their earnings compared to last year - with earnings from winning the Europa League in 2017 bringing about similar prize money. 

The Red Devils led the league last year, but while falling are still the highest earning English club. The Premier League though dominates the top 20, with nine clubs featuring. Unsurprisingly the 'big six' have earned the most, with Manchester City (€568.4m) retaining their place in the top five.

Liverpool (€513.7m), Chelsea (€505.7m), Arsenal (€439.2m) and Tottenham (€428.3m) all make the top ten, while Everton, Newcastle and West Ham also feature in the top

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Bayern Munich complete the top five, while Juventus somewhat surprisingly sit behind each of the Premier League's top six and outside of the top 10 with their own earnings of £350m.

You can see the full table of the top 20 below:

Club Revenue € (2017/18)
Real Madrid 750.9m
Barcelona  690.4m
Manchester United 666m
Bayern Munich 629.2m
Manchester City 568.4m
Paris Saint-Germain 541.7m
Liverpool 513.7m
Chelsea 505.7m
Arsenal 439.2m
Tottenham 428.3m
Juventus 394.9m
Borussia Dortmund 317.2m
Atletico Madrid 303.4m
Internazionale 280.8m
AS Roma 250m
Schalke 04 243.8m
Everton 212.9m
AC Milan 207.7m
Newcastle United 201.5m
West Ham United 197.9m

Dan Jones, a Deloitte partner, said on the results, via the Guardian: “European football remains a bull market, with annual revenue growth of almost €450m [approximately £390m].

“Real Madrid’s outstanding financial performance in 2017/18 is built on their long history of success on the pitch, most recently three consecutive Champions League titles. This has enabled the club to continue to drive commercial revenue as the appetite to partner with Europe’s most successful clubs remains stronger than ever.”

However, Sam Boor, a senior manager at Deloitte, followed this up with a warning that Premier League clubs, while seeing huge results at the moment, maybe wouldn't see quite as large boosts in earnings over the next few years because new broadcast deals are effectively tied up

He said: “The substantial presence of Premier League clubs continues to be felt in this year’s money league. However, with the Premier League’s tender for the next cycle of domestic rights from 2019/20 complete and sale of overseas rights nearing conclusion, it is clear that Premier League clubs will be unable to rely on explosive growth in broadcast distributions as a source of future growth, as has been the case in recent years.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message