Top 20 Highest Earning Football Clubs in 2017/18 - Deloitte Money League

Real Madrid have overtaken Manchester United as the world's wealthiest club, generating a huge income of €750m over the course of the 2017/18 season.

The European champions have taken top spot on the Deloitte Money League for the 12th time in 22 years, while domestic rivals Barcelona have also jumped past United with earnings of €690m.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

United themselves suffered somewhat from their underwhelming run in the Champions League last season, raking in €660m - a relatively low year-on-year increase of 2% on their earnings compared to last year - with earnings from winning the Europa League in 2017 bringing about similar prize money.

The Red Devils led the league last year, but while falling are still the highest earning English club. The Premier League though dominates the top 20, with nine clubs featuring. Unsurprisingly the 'big six' have earned the most, with Manchester City (€568.4m) retaining their place in the top five.

Liverpool (€513.7m), Chelsea (€505.7m), Arsenal (€439.2m) and Tottenham (€428.3m) all make the top ten, while Everton, Newcastle and West Ham also feature in the top

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Bayern Munich complete the top five, while Juventus somewhat surprisingly sit behind each of the Premier League's top six and outside of the top 10 with their own earnings of £350m.

You can see the full table of the top 20 below:

Club Revenue € (2017/18) Real Madrid 750.9m Barcelona 690.4m Manchester United 666m Bayern Munich 629.2m Manchester City 568.4m Paris Saint-Germain 541.7m Liverpool 513.7m Chelsea 505.7m Arsenal 439.2m Tottenham 428.3m Juventus 394.9m Borussia Dortmund 317.2m Atletico Madrid 303.4m Internazionale 280.8m AS Roma 250m Schalke 04 243.8m Everton 212.9m AC Milan 207.7m Newcastle United 201.5m West Ham United 197.9m