Valencia 'Obsessed' With Signing West Ham's Javier Hernandez Before Close of January Window

Valencia are reported to have stepped up their bid to sign West Ham striker Javier Hernandez on loan until the end of the season, with reports in Spain claiming the club are becoming 'obsessed' with landing the 30-year-old.

The Mexican forward has been frequently linked with a London Stadium exit, despite his indifferent season due to a combination of injuries and patchy form, but he returned from a back injury to feature as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Spanish newspaper Marca (according to Sport Witness) claim that Valencia see an important player in Chicarito, however, as he is the 'best fit' for what they need in a striker.

They are reported to be after a number nine who scores goals by any means necessary, and are focusing all their efforts on landing him on loan until the end of the season, to the point it has become an 'obsession.'

West Ham, meanwhile, are thought to be holding off on letting him go until they sign an alternative, with Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez reportedly close to joining in a £40m deal.

Hernandez is said to be keen on the move, and is prepared to lower his salary to make it happen, but the matter is complicated by the two clubs being at odds over the basis of the deal.

Valencia are keen on an initial loan, while the Irons would prefer to sell outright, presumably to offset some of the fee for any potential replacement.

Whether or not they can come to some agreement remains to be seen, but the matter seems unlikely to be resolved before West Ham face AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup on Saturday.