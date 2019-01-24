Wales Manager Ryan Giggs Believes Aaron Ramsey Will Improve When He Joins a 'Top Club'

By 90Min
January 24, 2019

Wales manager and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has suggested that Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will improve as a player when he joins a 'top club'. Ramsey is set to join Juventus on a free transfer in the summer, after Arsenal opted against giving the Welshman a new contract. 

Ramsey has spent 11 years in north London, becoming Arsenal's highest scoring midfielder of all time in the process. The 28-year-old also won three FA Cups with the Gunners, scoring the winning goal in 2014 and 2017. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

As reported by Football.London, Giggs believes that Ramsey still has another level to go to, citing Ramsey's Wales teammate Gareth Bale as an example. 

"You’ve seen the effect it’s had on Gareth Bale," Giggs said. "He’s going to a top-class football club, one of the best in the world. That will improve you as a player.


"When you’re an international coach, all you want is your players playing and he’ll be playing at the highest level."

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Bale joined Real Madrid for a then world record fee of £85.3m in 2013, and has since gone on to win four Champions League titles, as well as a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey.

Ramsey will be joining a Juventus side that could potentially be looking to win a ninth straight Serie A title, and who routinely reach the latter stages of the Champions League.

