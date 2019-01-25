Adrien Rabiot No Longer a 'Priority' for Barcelona as Spurs Step Up Interest in PSG Outcast

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Barcelona signing Frenkie de Jong may have been the best thing to happen to Tottenham in the transfer market since last January, as reports in Spain say that it may have opened the door for the Premier League side to land PSG's Adrien Rabiot. 

The Catalan giants were strong favourites to sign the 23-year-old upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, and are thought to remain interested, but their £65m move for Ajax midfielder De Jong means that Rabiot is no longer an 'absolute priority.' 

Spanish outlet SPORT reports that while Barcelona's interest cools, Mauricio Pochettino's has intensified, as the manager is reported to have personally met with the French midfielder to outline his proposed role in his regenerated Spurs' side for the 2019/20 season. 

Barcelona, meanwhile, feel they have done all they can to convince the player and his representatives that they are his best option, and are now leaving the ball in his court, so to speak. 

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

They remain firmly interested, and see a future with both Rabiot and De Jong in the side, but the feeling is that he is no longer the high-priority target he once was. 

Whatever happens, Rabiot looks certain to leave the French champions one way or another, as reports of the player refusing to commit to his current suitors have coincided with him being left out of the squad for their last three Ligue 1 matches.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/GettyImages

PSG have been linked with various midfielders as potential replacements, with Leandro Paredes overtaking Everton's Idrissa Gueye at the front of the queue, while Napoli's Allan has also been mentioned to be under consideration. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message