Arsenal Fans in Meltdown as Yet Another Key Defender Goes Off Injured in FA Cup Clash With Man Utd

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Arsenal fans are in panic after Greek centre-back Sokratis was forced off midway through the first half against Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round with a suspected twisted ankle.

After signing from Borussia Dortmund in a £17.7m deal last summer, the 30-year-old has enjoyed a fine debut campaign in north London.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

But in worrying scenes for the Gunners, the Greek powerhouse seemed to roll his ankle whilst jumping for a heading with former Emirates star Alexis Sanchez in the 21st minute. 


Despite receiving medical attention from the Arsenal physios, Sokratis signalled to the Gunners bench that he could no longer continue and was immediately substituted for Shkodran Mustafi.

On social media, Arsenal fans were fearing the worst, with the thought of Sokratis and Laurent Koscielny's promising partnership at centre-back seemingly coming to an abrupt end.


With the Greek leaving the field almost in tears, some pointed out in jest that it was because he realised Mustafi was coming on.

After seeing United score two quick-fire goals in Sokratis' absence, many Arsenal supporters were quick to highlight how the floodgates had been opened soon after the substitution.


With right-back Hector Bellerin recently ruled out for a number of months with an Achilles injury, and centre-half Rob Holding also expected to be out until the end of this season, Unai Emery will look for a positive medical update in the days to come.

Emery has already admitted that the Gunners have no money to spend on permanent transfers in January, with only loan deals expected to happen before the end of the window.

