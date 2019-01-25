Crystal Palace in Talks Over Bakary Sako Return to Selhurst Park on Short-Term Deal From West Brom

January 25, 2019

Crystal Palace have entered talks with former player Bakary Sako with a view to offering the forward a short-term contract at Selhurst Park.

The Mali international is currently on the books at West Brom, with the 30-year-old having signing a contract at the Hawthorns after being invited to train and prove his fitness under boss Darren Moore.

According to the Daily Mail, it now seems Roy Hodgson is keen on being reunited with the player, who rejected fresh terms in south London in favour of becoming a free agent last summer.

Sako suffered a serious ankle injury last year but recovered to score six goals in 19 appearances for Palace last term, yet despite this opted to pursue other options in the summer.

The Eagles have maintained contact with the former Wolves player, however, as Hodgson looks to complement a side that averaged a goal per game this campaign.

His time with Hodgson's side wielded a total of eight goals in 50 appearances, while at the Hawthorns he has only made five Championship outings, with Moore happy to let the France-born player leave this window.

Meanwhile, Palace have also made a move for Everton's wantaway Turkish striker Cenk Tosun. The ex-Besiktas player has struggled for game time at Goodison Park this season, scoring just two goals in 19 games this campaign - having been largely used from the bench. The move in question would be a loan with an option to a permanent deal at the end of the season.

