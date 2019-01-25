Fenerbahce Confirm Signing of Victor Moses From Chelsea on 18-Month Loan Deal

Chelsea winger Victor Moses has completed a loan move to Fenerbahce until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 28-year-old departs Stamford Bridge having made just two appearances in the Premier League all season, the last of which came against Liverpool back in September.

Moses passed a medical on Thursday and his arrival has been announced on Fenerbahce's official website.

The Turkish side have a famous reputation but find themselves in the unusual position of struggling against relegation. They have won just three out of 18 games this season and only goal difference is keeping them out of the bottom three.

Moses will link up with former Premier League players such as Martin Skrtel, Roberto Soldado, Islam Slimani and Andre Ayew.

Moses has made 128 appearances for Chelsea since they signed him from Wigan in 2012, also spending time on loan at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham.

His best season for Chelsea came in 2016/17 when he was a regular at right wing back as the Blues won the Premier League title under Antonio Conte, but Maurizio Sarri has reverted to four at the back since he arrived last summer, leaving Moses without an obvious place in the team.

Moses can play on either flank but with the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi all ahead of him in the pecking order, it comes as no surprise that he has only played 176 minutes of football this season.





An England youth international, Moses went on to play at senior level for Nigeria, winning 37 caps before hanging up his boots after last summer's World Cup.