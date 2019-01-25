Girona vs Barcelona Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Barcelona travel to Girona knowing their lead at the top of La Liga could be just two points when they kick off in Catalonia.

A win for the hosts could take them as high as eighth in the league, but Girona know the size of the task they have on their hands is formidable.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Both teams will want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. The hosts lost to Real Madrid while Barca were beaten by Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 27 January What Time Is Kick Off? 15:15 (BST) Where Is it Played? Estadi Montilivi Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1 Referee? TBC

Team News Eusebio Sacristan's men have a fully fit squad with the exception of long term absentees Johan Mojica, Aday and Carles Planas. Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for two weeks after injuring his ankle in the 2-0 loss against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Samuel Umtiti is out with a long term knee problem while Rafinha ruptured his cruciate ligament last month. For the Sevilla match, Ernesto Valverde made eight changes from the previous league fixture, and players like Lionel Messi will be restored to the starting lineup. Predicted Lineups Girona Bono; Ramalho, Espinosa, Juanpe; Muniesa, Granell, Garcia, Porro; Portu, Stuani, Lozano. Barcelona Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Arthur, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho. Head to Head Record Girona were only promoted to La Liga in the 2017/18 season, so they have only played Barcelona three times since. Barca were on a five match winning streak at the beginning of this season, until they drew 2-2 with Girona at the Camp Nou. Messi gave them the lead but two Cristhian Stuani goals turned the game on its head. Gerard Pique equalised just after the hour mark but Barca were unable to net the winner. Barca won both game emphatically last season, 6-1 at home and 3-0 away. Recent Form Girona lost their last league game 3-2 against Real Betis but before that they were unbeaten in five. However, all of those games were draws. They haven't tasted victory anywhere in La Liga since an away win against Espanyol in November and are without a victory in front of their own fans since October. Blanquivermell are 12th, four points above the relegation zone. Barcelona are unbeaten in the league since November and are on a seven game winning streak. They have scored 21 goals during that run and have opened up a five point gap at the top of the table. Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures: Girona Barcelona Real Madrid 4-2 Girona (24/1) Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona (23/1) Real Betis 3-2 Girona (20/1) Barcelona 3-1 Leganes (20/1) Atletico Madrid 3-3 Girona (16/1) Barcelona 3-0 Levante (17/1) Girona 1-1 Alaves (12/1) Barcelona 3-0 Eibar (13/01) Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid (9/1) Levante 1-2 Barcelona (10/1)