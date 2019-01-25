Girona vs Barcelona Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Barcelona travel to Girona knowing their lead at the top of La Liga could be just two points when they kick off in Catalonia.

A win for the hosts could take them as high as eighth in the league, but Girona know the size of the task they have on their hands is formidable.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Both teams will want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. The hosts lost to Real Madrid while Barca were beaten by Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

Where to Watch


When Is Kick Off? Sunday 27 January
What Time Is Kick Off? 15:15 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Estadi Montilivi Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1
Referee? TBC

Team News

Casemiro,Borja Garcia

Eusebio Sacristan's men have a fully fit squad with the exception of long term absentees Johan Mojica, Aday and Carles Planas.

Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for two weeks after injuring his ankle in the 2-0 loss against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Samuel Umtiti is out with a long term knee problem while Rafinha ruptured his cruciate ligament last month. For the Sevilla match, Ernesto Valverde made eight changes from the previous league fixture, and players like Lionel Messi will be restored to the starting lineup.

Predicted Lineups

Girona Bono; Ramalho, Espinosa, Juanpe; Muniesa, Granell, Garcia, Porro; Portu, Stuani, Lozano.
Barcelona Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Arthur, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho.

Head to Head Record

Girona were only promoted to La Liga in the 2017/18 season, so they have only played Barcelona three times since.

Barca were on a five match winning streak at the beginning of this season, until they drew 2-2 with Girona at the Camp Nou.

Bernardo

Messi gave them the lead but two Cristhian Stuani goals turned the game on its head. Gerard Pique equalised just after the hour mark but Barca were unable to net the winner.

Barca won both game emphatically last season, 6-1 at home and 3-0 away.

Recent Form

Eusebio Sacristan

Girona lost their last league game 3-2 against Real Betis but before that they were unbeaten in five. However, all of those games were draws.

They haven't tasted victory anywhere in La Liga since an away win against Espanyol in November and are without a victory in front of their own fans since October. Blanquivermell are 12th, four points above the relegation zone.

Barcelona are unbeaten in the league since November and are on a seven game winning streak. They have scored 21 goals during that run and have opened up a five point gap at the top of the table.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Girona Barcelona
Real Madrid 4-2 Girona (24/1) Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona (23/1)
Real Betis 3-2 Girona (20/1) Barcelona 3-1 Leganes (20/1)
Atletico Madrid 3-3 Girona (16/1) Barcelona 3-0 Levante (17/1)
Girona 1-1 Alaves (12/1) Barcelona 3-0 Eibar (13/01)
Girona 1-1 Atletico Madrid (9/1) Levante 1-2 Barcelona (10/1)

Prediction

Girona are hard to beat at home, unbeaten at the Estadi Montilivi since October, but Barcelona are in irresistible form at the moment, so there should be only one winner here.

Ernesto Valverde

Prediction: Girona 1-3 Barcelona 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message