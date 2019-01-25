Manchester United Competition From Atletico Madrid as Hunt for New Sporting Director Continues

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Manchester United may be about to face another set back in their bid to appoint a sporting director in the summer, as reports have emerged that Atletico Madrid are pulling out all the stops to keep hold of one of their targets in Andrea Berta. 

United are thought to be considering several targets as they look to overhaul the structure of the club in the summer, with the biggest change expected to be the appointment of a sporting director, a role the club doesn't operate with at present. 

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Berta, who has held a similar role with Atletico throughout their recent successes, including their famous La Liga title win in 2013/14 and Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016, is widely thought to be one such target, but the Mirror say that his current club have offered the Italian an illustrious new deal in order to keep him in place.

United aren't thought to have given up, but it is thought that it will make the appointment a good deal more difficult should Ed Woodward and co decide on the 47-year-old as their main target. 

Also in the frame is RB Leipzig and former Southampton director Paul Mitchell, as well as Juventus' Fabio Paratici, but the Italian side's reported desperation to hold onto the latter means that looks unlikely. 

It's expected the club will make an announcement on a new director in the summer, around the same time they will make the much-anticipated announcement over who will succeed Jose Mourinho as the next permanent manager. 

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Current interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overtaken Mauricio Pochettino to become slight favourite after the club's impressive performances in recent weeks, and there are a number of other candidates in the frame for that one. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message