Newcastle Rule Out Move for Lazio's Jordan Lukaku After Reports of Failed Tyneside Medical

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Newcastle have confirmed that Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku will now not be moving to St James' Park this month after reportedly failing a medical.

The Belgian, younger brother of Manchester United star Romelu, had only featured sporadically this season for the Serie A giants, and was seemingly on his way out of the Stadio Olimpico.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

A loan deal until the end of the season had reportedly been agreed for the 24-year-old, but it has now been confirmed by the Magpies that a move has fallen through.

In a statement, the club revealed (as quoted by the Daily Mirror): "We can confirm that Jordan Lukaku will not be joining the club. The defender was on Tyneside on Friday after being given permission to travel by Lazio.

"It has now been decided that a loan deal will not be pursued. We wish Jordan all the best for the future."

Despite the official confirmation from Newcastle lacking an explanation, The Chronicle journalist Lee Ryder revealed on Twitter that Lukaku had failed his medical earlier on Friday.

Lukaku began his professional career in his native Belgium with Anderlecht, but struggled to make a breakthrough into the first team.

After heading to fellow Belgian Pro League side Oostende, the versatile defender enjoyed three successful seasons to earn a high-profile move to the Serie A to join Lazio.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Having signed for the club in a reported €4m deal, Lukaku was a key figure in his first two seasons in Italian football, but has since fallen out of favour under manager Simone Inzaghi this campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message