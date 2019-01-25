Santiago Solari Insists Tie Is 'Wide Open' Despite Real Madrid Opening Up Two Goal Lead Over Girona

By 90Min
January 25, 2019

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari says their Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg tie remains wide open despite his side opening up a 4-2 advantage over Girona. 

Despite falling behind early on, goals from Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema and a brace from Sergio Ramos handed the 19-time winners a comfortable victory heading into next Thursday's crucial second leg.

The win over their La Liga counterparts was Madrid's fourth win in their last five in all competitions, but after the game, Solari told Real Madrid's official website that the time is far from finished.


 "Football is unpredictable, you might deserve more goals but if you don't put your chances away and the opposition score theirs, then everything is more difficult. The tie is wide open and it'll be a great second leg," Solari said.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"We're pleased with the performance, with the effort and the football we played. We put in a great display and the players deserve the credit for the discipline and intensity they showed. If everyone ups their game, the level of the whole group improves."

Among several impressive performers, it was youngster Vinicius Junior that shone brightest. The Brazilian was making his sixth appearance in the competition and was directly involved in three of Los Blancos' four goals, notably winning a penalty before half time.

Solari added: "He (Junior) has really come on. He was showing signs when he joined and he's now delivering on a regular basis.

"He's 18 years old and brings a real freshness, an audacity and is a constant threat. He's still got a lot to learn and improve on.

"He's got the backing of the most experienced members of the squad and let's hope that he continues down this same path We have to look after him and ensure that his potential is maintained over time."

