Unai Emery Explains Why He Wasn't Surprised When Manchester United Sacked Jose Mourinho

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed he was 'not surprised' by Manchester United's decision to sack Jose Mourinho last month.

The former United boss was relieved of his duties amid a run of poor results and rumours of a divided dressing room, with the final straw proving to be the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat to rivals Liverpool.



Ahead of the Gunners' FA Cup fourth round clash against United, Emery admitted that the Old Trafford side's difficulties this season made Mourinho's eventual departure inevitable.

He said (as quoted by Goal ): "I was not surprised because I think they can win with normality.

"This team is with big players, who want to win the Premier League . This is normal. They can be in the position to win the league, but the reality is they have lost a lot of points this season."

🇳🇴 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record as @ManUtd manager:



🏟 7 Games

✅ 7 Wins

🤝 0 Draws

❌ 0 Defeats



🔥 WWWWWWW



⚽ 19 Goals Scored

🥅 4 Goals Conceded

🧤 3 Clean Sheets



📈 Up to 5th in @PremierLeague

🏆 Into @EmiratesFACup 4th Round



🎶 “Ole’s at the wheel....” pic.twitter.com/WrGj06YPnY — SPORF (@Sporf) January 19, 2019

After appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Mourinho's successor, United have embarked on an impressive run of seven successive victories in all competitions, and are now level on points with the fifth-placed Gunners in the Premier League.

With a place in the FA Cup fifth round up for grabs, Emery admitted United have hit a rich vein of form under their new Norwegian manager.



