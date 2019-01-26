Two of Serie A's top teams will go head-to-head when AC Milan hosts Napoli at the San Siro on Saturday.

Napoli currently sits in second place in league standings with 47 points and will need a win against AC Milan to keep top-ranked Juventus within sight. The team is coming off of a 2–1 win over Lazio at home, controlling possession for 56% of the match while producing 21 shots. Jose Callejon knocked in the team's first goal in the 34th minute before being followed by Arkadiusz Milik's score in the 37th.

AC Milan also enters Saturday's game with a win after defeating Genoa 2–0 on the road. Both Fabio Borini and Suso's goals came in the second half. AC Milan currently sits in fourth place in Serie A standings and will be looking to separate themselves from Roma with a win.

How to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV channel: Rai Italia America

Live stream: Watch the game live online with ESPN+.