Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
January 26, 2019

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to take on Premier League big boys Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round.

Chelsea comfortably saw off Championship opposition in the third round, beating Nottingham Forest 2-0, and will be buoyed by Thursday's semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Chris Brunskill / Fantasista/GettyImages

The Owls, meanwhile, needed a replay to edge past Luton Town of League One 1-0 at Kenilworth Road in midweek after it finished 0-0 at Hillsborough on January 5. It's Wednesday's final match before incoming manager Steve Bruce returns from holiday and begins his reign on February 1.

There are 32 places separating the Blues and Sunday's opponents in the Football League but the FA Cup has already seen upsets this season with Newport County and Oldham both knocking out Premier League opposition. Can the Owls be this weekend's giant killers?

Check out 90min's preview of Sunday night's cup tie.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 27 January
What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 GMT
Where Is It Played? Stamford Bridge
TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One
Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

Andreas Christensen has been ruled out by Maurizio Sarri with a hamstring injury but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in training and a decision will be taken on his involvement.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Chelsea have a near fully fit squad at their disposal and Blues fans can expect wholesale changes after an intense Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs. Academy players like Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu should both start along with new signing Gonzalo Higuain, who is in line for his debut.

Fernando Forestieri is in contention for Sheffield Wednesday as he returns from injury but left-back Matt Penney faces a long spell out with a shoulder injury. 

Sam Hutchinson returns to his boyhood club for whom he made 17 appearances before a chronic injury forced him to leave Chelsea and retire aged 21 - but has since returned and re-established himself in the Championship.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Caballero; Zappacosta, Ampadu, Rudiger, Alonso; Kovacic, Kante, Barkley; Hudson-Odoi, Higuain, Willian
Sheffield Wednesday Dawson; Palmer, Lees, Thorniley, Fox; Hutchinson, Bannan; Matias, Reach, Joao; Nuhiu

Head to Head Record

Sheffield Wednesday have the better overall record in this fixture, beating the Blues 41 times and losing 36, but the sides haven't met since 15 April 2000. 

Chelsea have met the Owls on 16 occasions in the FA Cup and have a dominant record, losing just twice. Their last FA Cup meeting was in February 1999 when Chelsea won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Roberto Di Matteo.

Recent Form

Chelsea's performance against Spurs was unrecognisable from recent weeks and they now have three wins from their previous five games. Sarri's men have scored two goals in each of their last three home matches.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Wednesday have won two games on the bounce including a vital 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic last weekend and have only lost once since the club sacked manager Jos Luhukay in December.

Here's how each time has performed in their last five matches:

Chelsea Sheffield Wednesday
Chelsea 2-1 Spurs (24/01) Sheff Wed 1-0 Wigan (19/01)
Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea (19/01) Luton Town 0-1 Sheff Wed (15/01)
Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle (12/01) Hull City 3-0 Sheff Wed (12/01)
Spurs 1-0 Chelsea (08/01) Sheff Wed 0-0 Luton Town (05/01)
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest (05/01) Sheff Wed 1-1 Birmingham City (01/01)

Prediction

Wednesday will be full of energy after a full week of preparation while Chelsea only have two full days to recover from the win against Spurs. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

You can never write off an underdog but when a weakened Blues side is likely to have Higuain leading the line, Chelsea should cruise past the Owls.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message