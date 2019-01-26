Crystal Palace Poised to Re-Sign Bakary Sako on Short-Term Deal After West Brom Release

Crystal Palace look set to complete the signing of Bakary Sako on a short-term deal, after the winger was released by Championship side West Brom.

The 30-year-old only joined the Baggies in October having been released by Palace in the summer, but made just five appearances in the Championship before being released by the club just three months into his Hawthorns contract.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

With Roy Hodgson short on attacking options in his squad, he looks to have pounced on the opportunity to bring Sako back to Selhurst Park - with Sky Sports claiming that a deal is complete to bring him back to Palace .

The Eagles are currently the joint-fifth lowest scorers in the Premier League this season with only Luka Milivojevic and Andros Townsend having scored more than three league goals for the so far this campaign, highlighting their need for more reinforcements in the attacking areas.



Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Sako previously spent three seasons at Selhurst Park between 2015 and 2018, scoring eight goals in 50 appearances - helping keep Crystal Palace in the Premier League after a number of tight relegation battles.

His final season with Roy Hodgson looked to be developing into a productive one as the winger scored nine goals in 19 appearances, but he unfortunately fractured his ankle in February, derailing the remainder of last season.



Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He now looks to have given a second chance with the south London club, who are currently sat just three points above the relegation zone in 14th place. Sako will be hoping he can forget his recent struggles in the Championship and instead find the kind of form he showed in his previous Premier League spell.

