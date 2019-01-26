Jurgen Klopp Open to Receiving Loan Offers for Liverpool Youngster Ben Woodburn

January 26, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he's open to any loan offers for Liverpool's hot prospect Ben Woodburn, as long as he is promised regular playing time.

The Welshman burst onto the scene at Anfield in 2016 after becoming the second-youngest ever Premier League debutant for the club, aged just 17 years and 42 days.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

At the beginning of the current campaign Liverpool sent Woodburn out on loan to Championship outfit Sheffield United, but things didn't workout how the Welshman would've hoped. He managed just seven appearances in the first half of the campaign, and as a result was recalled by the Reds after not receiving enough playing time.

After returning from an ankle injury, he joined Liverpool's senior squad during their warm-weather training in Dubai and speaking with Sky Sports, Klopp admitted he was delighted to see the youngster back training with the senior team - hinting that if the right offer came along then he would be open to loaning Woodburn back out. 

George Wood/GettyImages

"Ben Woodburn is an outstanding talent, still pretty much a kid, and I am happy to see him here, running around, completely fit and really settled in the squad," Klopp said.


"In the summer, I think he lost a bit of patience and it was really long he was already with us. The first-team situation didn't really change and then you maybe - and it's normal and can happen - lose patience. 


"Then you have a rather average experience at another club and you come back and see here everything is still like it was before.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Now he trained [on Friday] for the first time so I think if something happens with a loan, then it will happen at the end of the week. We will really try to give him as many sessions as possible so if he goes somewhere, he is really in a good situation."

With just one week remaining in the transfer window, clubs don't have much time left to try and lure the youngster away from Anfield but if a club can get a deal done, they would certainly be getting a player determined to learn and ready to make an impact.

