'Season in the Balance': Paul Merson Makes Controversial Claim Ahead of Tottenham's FA Cup Clash

Paul Merson has claimed Tottenham's season is "in the balance" as they prepare to take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs' season looks to be in disarray having been dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at the hands of Chelsea, as well as the club facing an injury crisis with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko all set for lengthy spells on the sidelines.



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Their struggles have now seemingly put even more pressure on Mauricio Pochettino's men to get a result on Sunday as they attempt to win some silverware, as highlighted by pundit Merson.

Writing on his weekly predictions segment on Sky Sports , Merson admitted he feels Tottenham's season lies in the balance and that a loss could signal the end of their hopes of winning a trophy this season. He said: "What a massive game for Tottenham.



Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"Their season is in the balance. If they lose this then they are out of everything as I do not see them winning the Champions League after how they played at Chelsea . Their squad is not strong enough."





It promises to be a thrilling encounter with Palace in desperate need of a win to help boost momentum around the club, and Merson went onto admit that he feels it'll be interesting to see how Roy Hodgson will line his side up for the tie.

He added: "This is a really tough one to predict as you don't know how strong Roy Hodgson will go. They have got such a big game at Southampton in midweek."

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Momentum is a key component for any success in football, and Pochettino will no doubt be hopeful that his side can regain it at Selhurst Park.