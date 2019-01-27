Huddersfield vs Everton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Huddersfield Town will welcome Everton to the John Smith's Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday, with new Terriers manager Jan Siewert set for his first taste of life in England's top flight.

The hosts currently sit rock bottom in the league table but, with Siewert now at the helm, Huddersfield will be eager to see their fortunes improve as soon as possible.

As for Everton, they find themselves 11th in the standings, and they will be hoping to move on from their 3-2 defeat to Millwall in the FA Cup and return to winning ways.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 29 January What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is It Played? John Smith's Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports' Gillette Soccer Special/BT Sport Score Referee? Stuart Attwell

Team News

Huddersfield have no fresh injury concerns coming into the game. Aaron Mooy, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Danny Williams are all nearing a return from injury, and will hopefully become available for the Terriers in the coming weeks.

Marco Silva's side is almost full strength, with just Phil Jagielka doubtful for the match through injury. Midfielder James McCarthy is believed to be close to a return after breaking his leg, but it remains to be seen whether Silva will include McCarthy in the squad.

Predicted Lineups

Huddersfield Town Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Kongolo, Lowe; Bacuna, Billing, Puncheon; Mbenza, Mounie, Kachunga. Everton Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Zouma, Digne; Gomes, Gueye, Sigurdsson; Bernard, Richarlison, Lookman.

Head to Head Record

The two sides have met just four times in the past, and the results do not make for good reading for Huddersfield fans.

Everton managed to win three of the previous four meetings with Huddersfield, with their largest victory coming in the League Cup in 2010 as Everton strolled to a 5-1 victory.

However, there is a shining light for the Terriers. The last clash between the two teams came at Goodison Park in September, but Huddersfield earned a 1-1 draw, which will likely give the side some encouragement ahead of Tuesday's challenge.

Recent Form

This season has certainly not been kind to Huddersfield. A string of eight consecutive defeats finally came to an end with a 0-0 draw against Cardiff City, only for the Terriers to suffer another loss at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the following game.

Opponents Everton have enjoyed slightly better fortunes in recent weeks, but things have still been frustratingly inconsistent for Toffees fans. Victory over Bournemouth was followed by defeat to Southampton, and Everton's average form has landed them 11th in the league table.

Everton also suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Millwall in the FA Cup in their last game, and they will be eager to avenge that defeat.

Huddersfield Town Everton Huddersfield Town 0-3 Manchester City (20/1) Millwall 3-2 Everton (26/1) Cardiff City 0-0 Huddersfield Town (12/1) Southampton 2-1 Everton (19/1) Bristol City 1-0 Huddersfield Town (5/1) Everton 2-0 Bournemouth (13/1) Huddersfield Town 1-2 Burnley (2/1) Everton 2-1 Lincoln City (5/1) Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield Town (29/12) Everton 0-1 Leicester City (1/1)

Prediction

Both sides will be desperate to take home the three points, with Huddersfield in particular need of a win to mark the beginning of a new era under Siewert. Unfortunately for the Terriers, they have often struggled at both ends of the pitch, and earning points has proven to be easier said than done.

However, you can never be certain which Everton side will turn up. It could be the fluid, prolific side, or it could be the chaotic, unorganised version of the same team. Regardless of that, the Toffees should have enough about them to dispatch of the hosts on Tuesday.





Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Everton