Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Hints at Ivan Perišić January Exit as Arsenal Ready Loan Swoop

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has opened the door to Ivan Perišić leaving the club on loan this month, as Arsenal edge closer to signing the Croatia international on a temporary deal.

Given the club's reluctance to splash the cash, Arsenal are unlikely to make permanent signings in the January transfer window, and will instead attempt to secure loan deals before the window closes this coming week. The Gunners are currently in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, with Laurent Koscielny suffering a broken jaw against Manchester United on Friday.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Discussing his player's future, via the Mirror, Spalletti said: "Perišić is a very good player, of course there's rumours about him during the transfer window. He knows his job and he also knows that we expect him to keep working just like he has done so far. If a player is good, it's obvious that every club would want him.





"Of course, then the figures must be adequate for things to go through."





The report suggests that Arsenal could initially bring in the 29-year-old until the end of the season, with a view to paying £18m next summer to make the deal permanent. The north Londoners have also been heavily linked with a similar move for Barcelona outcast Denis Suárez, while Paris Saint-Germain youngster Christopher Nkunku is also thought to be on their radar.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Gunners fans may well be perturbed by their club's apparent desire to bring in midfielders, given that their backline options are dropping like flies. Emery was rumoured to have made a loan offer for Man United's Eric Bailly last week, but given the two sides' close proximity in the league table, the Red Devils perhaps understandably rejected the offer.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have also been linked with a sensational £50m move for Barcelona winger Malcom. The Brazilian ace only joined the Catalan side last summer, but has been hotly tipped to leave the club in January after failing to establish himself in Ernesto Valverde's superstar-packed side.