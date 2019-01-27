Inter Boss Luciano Spalletti Hints at Ivan Perišić January Exit as Arsenal Ready Loan Swoop

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has opened the door to Ivan Perišić leaving the club on loan this month, as Arsenal edge closer to signing the Croatia international on a temporary deal.

Given the club's reluctance to splash the cash, Arsenal are unlikely to make permanent signings in the January transfer window, and will instead attempt to secure loan deals before the window closes this coming week. The Gunners are currently in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, with Laurent Koscielny suffering a broken jaw against Manchester United on Friday.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Discussing his player's future, via the Mirror, Spalletti said: "Perišić is a very good player, of course there's rumours about him during the transfer window. He knows his job and he also knows that we expect him to keep working just like he has done so far. If a player is good, it's obvious that every club would want him. 


"Of course, then the figures must be adequate for things to go through."


The report suggests that Arsenal could initially bring in the 29-year-old until the end of the season, with a view to paying £18m next summer to make the deal permanent. The north Londoners have also been heavily linked with a similar move for Barcelona outcast Denis Suárez, while Paris Saint-Germain youngster Christopher Nkunku is also thought to be on their radar.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Gunners fans may well be perturbed by their club's apparent desire to bring in midfielders, given that their backline options are dropping like flies. Emery was rumoured to have made a loan offer for Man United's Eric Bailly last week, but given the two sides' close proximity in the league table, the Red Devils perhaps understandably rejected the offer.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have also been linked with a sensational £50m move for Barcelona winger Malcom. The Brazilian ace only joined the Catalan side last summer, but has been hotly tipped to leave the club in January after failing to establish himself in Ernesto Valverde's superstar-packed side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message