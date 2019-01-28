Ex-Tottenham Boss Harry Redknapp Claims Mauricio Pochettino 'Doesn't Want any New Signings'

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Former Tottenham Boss Harry Redknapp has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino 'doesn't want any new signings', despite the difficult position Spurs currently find themselves in.

Following injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli, as well as Son Heung-min's departure to play in the Asia Cup, Spurs have been left bare boned in attack. However, according to Redknapp, Pochettino isn't keen on finding a short-term fix. 

MB Media/GettyImages

Speaking on talkSPORT, Redknapp saidthe Argentine isn't 'desperate' to recruit any fresh faces during the January transfer window, despite the current injury crisis: 


“I don’t think Pochettino wants anyone. He’s not been desperate. People tell me they [the club] have come up with players but he likes a small squad and he’s happy. He feels like he’s got players there who can come in.

Harry Kane is irreplaceable, obviously, but he’s lost very key players, you can't take three players like that out of any team." 

Spurs have arguably been hit hardest by injury to their talismanic striker and captain Kane, who is ruled out until early March. Fernando Llorente has proved an adequate, if not spectacular replacement, but Redknapp believes recruiting another striker would be 'very difficult' given the situation regarding Kane.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“It’s difficult to replace people – where are you going to find a top class player who is going to come in for just four and five weeks, but when Harry Kane is back fit you’ll be on the bench? It’s very difficult to find somebody.” 

Mauricio Pochettino has endured a tumultuous week in charge, seeing his side dumped out of both the Carabao and FA Cup's by Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively. With Spurs nine points off the pace in the Premier League, their season is threatening to unravel without the acquisition of some added quality. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message