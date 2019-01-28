Ex-Tottenham Boss Harry Redknapp Claims Mauricio Pochettino 'Doesn't Want any New Signings'

Former Tottenham Boss Harry Redknapp has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino 'doesn't want any new signings', despite the difficult position Spurs currently find themselves in.

Following injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli, as well as Son Heung-min's departure to play in the Asia Cup, Spurs have been left bare boned in attack. However, according to Redknapp, Pochettino isn't keen on finding a short-term fix.

MB Media/GettyImages

Speaking on talkSPORT, Redknapp saidthe Argentine isn't 'desperate' to recruit any fresh faces during the January transfer window, despite the current injury crisis:





“I don’t think Pochettino wants anyone. He’s not been desperate. People tell me they [the club] have come up with players but he likes a small squad and he’s happy. He feels like he’s got players there who can come in.

“Harry Kane is irreplaceable, obviously, but he’s lost very key players, you can't take three players like that out of any team."

Spurs have arguably been hit hardest by injury to their talismanic striker and captain Kane, who is ruled out until early March. Fernando Llorente has proved an adequate, if not spectacular replacement, but Redknapp believes recruiting another striker would be 'very difficult' given the situation regarding Kane.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“It’s difficult to replace people – where are you going to find a top class player who is going to come in for just four and five weeks, but when Harry Kane is back fit you’ll be on the bench? It’s very difficult to find somebody.”

Mauricio Pochettino has endured a tumultuous week in charge, seeing his side dumped out of both the Carabao and FA Cup's by Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively. With Spurs nine points off the pace in the Premier League, their season is threatening to unravel without the acquisition of some added quality.