Mauricio Pochettino Insists Spurs Are Doing 'So Well' Despite Second Cup Exit in a Week

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino admits that it has been a difficult season for Tottenham, but insists that his team is still doing 'so well' despite being eliminated from two competitions in a week.

Spurs lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, just three days after Chelsea had knocked them out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at the semi-final stage.

Pochettino has not been helped by a string of selection problems, with Harry Kane and Dele Alli injured and Son Heung-min away at the Asian Cup, although he should be back soon following South Korea's elimination.

"Now we have to be positive," said a defiant Pochettino after Sunday's defeat, quoted by BBC Sport.

"It's true, this season has been tough. You feel disappointed. You can't feel anything different.

"We are still in two competitions, in a good position in the Premier League and the Champions League is a massive motivation for the whole club."

Tottenham have a nine-point deficit to bridge in the Premier League and face Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League, so their last chances of winning a trophy may have gone, but Pochettino remains upbeat.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

"We have to be strong. People wish we could win some trophies. But being realistic, we are doing so well," he said.

"To win a title here in England like the FA Cup or Carabao Cup is about being lucky, not only about quality in your squad."

Tottenham have paid the price for failing to add to their squad this season. On Thursday it will be exactly a year since they last made a signing.

