Juventus Close to Securing Deal for Iraq Striker Mohanad Ali Following Stellar Asian Cup Display

Juventus are closing in on a deal for Iraqi youngster Mohanad Ali, after he impressed during his country's run to the Asian Cup round of 16.

At just 18-years-old, Ali has already made 15 appearances for the Iraq national team and he was their standout performer at this year's Asian Cup, scoring two group stage goals to secure their path to the knockouts, where they were eventually beaten by Qatar.

Zhizhao Wu/GettyImages

According to Tuttosport, via Calciomercato, Juventus have been sufficiently impressed by the youngster's performances and are looking to secure a deal for him as soon as possible.

Juventus have laid out a €2m bid to Ali's club Al-Shorta SC, while Italian journalist Nicolo Schira claimed that the Old Lady are meet with the youngster's agents this week to negotiate a deal.

Ali was also being pursued by the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Galatasaray, as well as being linked with a possible move to Rangers. If the move is completed, he is likely to alternate between the under-23s and the first team as continues to acclimatise to Italian football.

Zhizhao Wu/GettyImages

Juventus have had a busy end to the January transfer window and they confirmed the sale of Medhi Bentia to Qatari side Al Duhail Sports Club on Monday evening, before announcing that they have resigned Martin Caceres on loan from Lazio until the end of the season.

They also recently allowed Gonzalo Higuian to cut his loan spell with Milan short and sent him out to Chelsea for a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.