Real Madrid Set Sights on Frankfurt Forward Luka Jovic as Karim Benzema Replacement

January 29, 2019

Real Madrd reportedly see Eintracht Frankfurt loanee striker Luka Jovic as the solution to their striking problems. 

The 21-year-old is currently on loan from Benfica, in the final six months of a two-year spell, at the end of which he's expected to sign on permanently for somewhere between €6m and €12m. 

The Serbia international has excelled in his German surroundings, scoring 27 times in 52 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, with 18 of those coming in his 25 outings this season. 

According to AS, Real now see him as the ideal eventual successor to Karim Benzema, who has struggled somewhat this season without the scoring exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo, despite a brace in his most recent showing. 

Los Blancos have previously tried to sound out ageing A-listers such as Edinson Cavani and Robert Lewandowski, though the prices required to tempt either - who are nine months older and eight months younger than Benzema respectively - have been deemed too expensive by the Spanish side. 

Tottenham's talismanic captain Harry Kane has also been mooted, but this has been labelled as impossible by some inside the Madrid offices thanks to Daniely Levy's staunch negotiating skills.

The La Liga side have already made attempts to ammend their issues up front with the signing of 18-year-old prodigy Rodrygo from Santos, who will arrive in the capital this summer. However, considering his inexperience, a significant bedding in period will be required, regardless of his gargantuan potential.

Santiago Solari's side are currently third in the league table, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, and five behind local rivals Atletico Madrid.

