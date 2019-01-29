Wolves 3-0 West Ham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Jimenez Double Helps Sink Hammers

Wolves made it back-to-back Premier League home wins for the second time this season with an emphatic 3-0 victory over West Ham on Tuesday night.

A superb double from Raul Jimenez after Romain Saiss' opener handed Wanderers all three points in this mid-table contest dominated by the hosts.



FT | #WOL 3-0 #WHU



A stunning second-half display from Wolves sees @Nuno's men run out 3-0 winners over @WestHamUtd. Goals from Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez (2). #WOLWHU



⏱🐺 pic.twitter.com/meZWNagAAR — Wolves (@Wolves) January 29, 2019

After a largely uneventful opening half hour, it was Wolves who created the first meaningful chance when Jimenez whipped a delightful ball into Jonny Castro - only for the Spain international to divert his header agonisingly wide of Lukasz Fabianski's post.

Moments later, the hosts thought they had broken the deadlock, but Jimenez was deemed offside after striking the crossbar, before Leander Dendoncker tapped into an empty net.

Their domination continued after the interval, with protagonists Diogo Jota and Jonny forcing fine saves from the West Ham stopper.



Wolves finally took the lead just past the hour mark when the unmarked Saiss met Joao Moutinho's corner with a bullet header. That seemed to flatten the visitors, who wouldn't record a single shot on target all night in a dismal display.

After surviving further scares, Jimenez put the game out of sight when he volleyed home from another set-piece, before slotting past Fabianski 10 minutes from time, to seal a rampant victory at Molineux.



Here's our breakdown of this one.

WOLVES

Key Talking Point

Flourishing in their first Premier League campaign for seven years, Nuno Espirito Santo's side deservedly claimed maximum points in this affair.



Clive Mason/GettyImages

Overunning and out-battling their established counterparts, their determined nature was fully rewarded and in truth could have added gloss to the scoreline.

The acquisitions of duo Jota and Jimenez in particular have been astute, in a win that moves Wolves four points above the Hammers and up to seventh in the table.

Player Ratings



Starting XI: Patricio (7), Bennett (7), Coady (6), Saiss, (7) Doherty (7), Moutinho (7), Neves (6), Dendoncker (7), Jonny (8), Jota (8), Jimenez (9).

Substitutes: Gibbs-White (6), Cavaleiro (5), Vinagre (N/A).

STAR MAN

Grabbing a brace, Jimenez was the catalyst for the majority of his sides attacking intent. Bamboozling defenders with his movement throughout, his performance was rewarded with his seventh and eighth goals in an instrumental debut campaign in the top flight.



Clive Mason/GettyImages

Unlucky not to net a first hat-trick late on, Santo will be desperate to make the Mexican's loan deal permanent in the summer.



WORST PLAYER

Culpable for two own goals in as many league games prior to this evening, Conor Coady looked short of confidence in tricky conditions.

Coady down injured 😬 — Wolves Fancast (@WWFCFancast) January 29, 2019

Despite guiding his side to a welcomed clean sheet, the 25-year-old nearly gifted the London outfit an opening in each half and will be thankful when his established partner Willy Boly returns after his three-game suspension next time out.



WEST HAM

Key Talking Point

After crashing out to League One side Wimbledon in the FA Cup on the weekend, Manuel Pellegrini's side seem like they are still in shock.

Wolves take the win. pic.twitter.com/QL10XpOasX — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 29, 2019

Toothless in both boxes, their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed and if it wasn't for the heroics of Fabianski, the scoreline could have looked worse. Rarely threatening at the other end, they face the ominous task of leaders Liverpool next at the London Stadium.

Player Ratings



Starting XI: Fabianski (7), Zabaleta (6), Diop (6), Ogbonna (5), Masuaku (5), Noble (6), Rice (6), Antonio (5), Snodgrass (5), Anderson (5), Arnautovic (5).

Substitutes: Carroll (5), Obiang (N/A, Hernandez (N/A).

STAR MAN

So often his sides saviour this campaign, Fabianski was in inspired form, pulling off several fine saves to keep the hosts at bay.



Only player I felt sorry for from West Ham is Fabianski, thought he had a really decent game and made some great saves. The rest of them looked like they weren’t trying. Felipe Anderson did nothing all game for a potential world class player. #WOLWHU — Chris Crowther 🐺 (@chriscrowther88) January 29, 2019

The former Arsenal man illustrated why he had made the most saves of any other keeper in the division, repelling the likes of Jota, Jonny and Saiss. However he could ultimately do nothing to save his side blushes and in doing so was prevented a fifth clean sheet.



WORST PLAYER

In spite of being isolated throughout, recently courted Marko Arnautovic looked un-interested in helping the Hammers end a run of back-to-back defeats.

Arnautovic 50m??? Jimenez 200m then — lou (@lourauhl) January 29, 2019

Failing to register a single shot at goal, the Austrian was quite simply non-existent and was substituted late on through injury.



Looking Ahead

Following that impressive win, Santo's outfit travel to Goodison Park to meet Everton on Saturday, seeking a third consecutive win for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, the beleagured Hammers host Liverpool on Monday night football, desperately looking to get back to winning ways.

