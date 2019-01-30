Authorities Retrieve Seat Cushions Believed to Have Been From Emiliano Sala's Plane

By 90Min
January 30, 2019

An underwater search will be conducted in the surrounding area of ocean where two seat cushions thought to be from the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson were found. 

The cushions were found on Monday, on a beach near Surtainville, France, by French authorities and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have duly set the surrounding

four square nautical miles as the parameters for the subsequent search.

As reported by BBC News, the search, which will use sonar equipment to seek out any wreckage on the sea floor, will not start until the end of the week due to the current inclement weather and sea conditions. 

A spokesman for AAIB revealed that once the procedure was up and running, it would take "up to three days" to complete. 

The Argentine forward had just signed for Cardiff City in a club record £15m deal, and was flying from Nantes alongside pilot David Ibbotson to join up with his new teammates in the Welsh capital, when his plane was lost in the English channel. 

The official search that began once news broke of the plane's disappearance was called off last week, but more than £290,000 has subsequently been raised for a private search to continue the efforts.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

In their first game since the tragedy, the Bluebirds paid their respects to the 28-year-old striker and Ibbotson with a minutes applause at the Emirates Stadium, as flowers were laid in the centre circle. 

In the away end, fans held aloft a banner which proclaimed: "We never saw you play and never saw you score, but Emiliano our beautiful Bluebird we will love you forever more."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message