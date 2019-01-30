Jermaine Jenas Claims Matt Ritchie Aimed Sly Dig at Mike Ashley During Post Match Interview

January 30, 2019

BT Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas has claimed that Matt Ritchie’s post match interview following Newcastle United’s win over Manchester City sent a message to owner Mike Ashley.

The Scottish International scored the winning penalty as Newcastle dealt a blow to Manchester City’s title hopes by beating them 2-1 at St. James' Park on Tuesday. Man City took an early lead through Sergio Agüero before Salomon Rondon and the Ritchie secured the three points for the Magpies.

Jenas told BT Sport during the live coverage of the game (via HITC) that Matt Ritchie had aimed his interview towards Mike Ashley’s lack of spending at Newcastle this month.

“There was a couple of lines in there. ‘Hoping that the people around can believe like they believe on the pitch’. I think that was a bit of a message. Give this team a little bit more and you might get a little bit more.” Jenas said.

Mike Ashley has been heavily criticised again this season for failing to back Rafa Benitez with money to spend. Newcastle have failed to make any January signing so far but that could all change before the window closes as three players have been linked to be on their way to St. James' Park.

Ritchie, who is in his third season at the club, mentioned throughout the interview that there was a belief and togetherness in the changing room and that same belief needed to come from others. His penalty took Newcastle five points clear of the Premier League relegation places as they aim to climb further up the table.

