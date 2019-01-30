Mesut Ozil 'Rejects' Loan Move to Paris Saint-Germain as Ligue 1 Giants Sweat Over Neymar Injury

January 30, 2019

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is understood to have rejected the chance to move to Paris Saint-Germain on loan. 

After learning that their star Brazilian forward Neymar is set for a long spell on the sidelines, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to have earmarked the former Germany international as an option to provide temporary cover.

However, according to German publication Süddeutsche Zeitung, the 30-year-old rejected PSG's advances in favour of staying with the Gunners, despite current boss Unai Emery admitting on several occasions that the playmaker has been estranged for "tactical reasons".

Neymar is set to be absent for up to ten weeks with a metatarsal issue, and it is understood the French champions were keen on Ozil filling in for the 26-year-old during his lay-off. Though he is a divisive player on these shores, his ability to play in the Champions League makes him a hot commodity for those competing in the competition and in need of a quick fix. 

Inter are also said to be interested in taking on the number ten, although his exponentially high wages at the north London club could be a stumbling block in those negotiations.

Tuesday night's clash with Cardiff City offered Ozil the chance at a rare start in an Arsenal shirt, and though he likely didn't stake his claim for a starting berth with a standout performance, he did become only the second player ever to create over 500 goalscoring chances in the Premier League.

Though he has repeatedly stated that he will remain with the Gunners through the January transfer window, the incoming arrival of Denis Suarez from Barcelona on loan has cast his future in doubt.

