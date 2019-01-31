AC Milan's Alen Halilovic Completes Loan Move to Standard Liege With Option to Buy

January 31, 2019

AC Milan midfielder Alen Halilovic has completed his loan move to Standard Liege, where he will stay until the end of next season – with the Belgian side having an option to buy him in the summer of 2020. 

Halilovic has cut an estranged figure under Gennaro Gattuso, making just three appearances so far this season in the Europa League, with no Serie A outings to his name. The attacking midfielder joined Milan last summer, on a free transfer from Hamburg, after joining the Germans in a £4.5m deal from Barcelona.

The Croatian was snapped up for that same fee in 2014 from Dinamo Zagreb, but failed to make an impression beyond Barcelona B, with just one appearance for La Blaugrana's first team.

As confirmed by the club, the 22-year-old is now set to join Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege on loan for the rest of the season. 

Liege are currently in fourth place in Belgium's top flight, 11 points off league leaders Genk.

