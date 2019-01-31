Brahim Diaz Set to Leave Real Madrid on Loan in Search of First Team Football

Brahim Diaz may have to go out on loan in search of regular first team football, having played just 24 minutes since joining Real Madrid from Manchester City.

Having grown frustrated at his lack of opportunities under Pep Guardiola, Diaz hoped for a more active role in Santiago Solari's squad when he completed a £15.5m move on 6 January.

The signs looked promising when he made his debut just three days later in the Copa del Rey against Leganes, and he also appeared in Real's next two matches - against Betis in La Liga and then the return leg against Leganes.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, Diaz hasn't played again since and Marca claim that Solari may have to loan the 19-year-old out to ensure that he is gets more frequent gametime.

Betis have had tentative enquiries to take Diaz on loan rebuffed by Real Madrid when he first joined, but this change of circumstances may encourage Quique Setién to revisit that possibility.

There are a number of top class players ahead of Diaz in the pecking order, with Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Isco all vying for similar roles.

Brahim Diaz has played 4% of possible minutes at Real Madrid so far, less than he was getting at Manchester City. He has not been called up for tonight's game against Girona. [AS] — City Watch (@City_Watch) January 31, 2019

He didn't make it off the bench in last week's Copa del Rey win over Girona and hasn't even been included in the squad that has travelled to Catalonia for the second leg.

With the transfer window closing on Thursday evening, Diaz will not be loaned out this month, but Real Madrid are already putting a plan in place for next season.

Diaz's path to first team football may become even more difficult in the summer, with Madrid expected to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea.