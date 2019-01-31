Brahim Diaz Set to Leave Real Madrid on Loan in Search of First Team Football

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Brahim Diaz may have to go out on loan in search of regular first team football, having played just 24 minutes since joining Real Madrid from Manchester City.

Having grown frustrated at his lack of opportunities under Pep Guardiola, Diaz hoped for a more active role in Santiago Solari's squad when he completed a £15.5m move on 6 January.

The signs looked promising when he made his debut just three days later in the Copa del Rey against Leganes, and he also appeared in Real's next two matches - against Betis in La Liga and then the return leg against Leganes.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, Diaz hasn't played again since and Marca claim that Solari may have to loan the 19-year-old out to ensure that he is gets more frequent gametime.

Betis have had tentative enquiries to take Diaz on loan rebuffed by Real Madrid when he first joined, but this change of circumstances may encourage Quique Setién to revisit that possibility.

There are a number of top class players ahead of Diaz in the pecking order, with Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Isco all vying for similar roles.

He didn't make it off the bench in last week's Copa del Rey win over Girona and hasn't even been included in the squad that has travelled to Catalonia for the second leg.

With the transfer window closing on Thursday evening, Diaz will not be loaned out this month, but Real Madrid are already putting a plan in place for next season.

Diaz's path to first team football may become even more difficult in the summer, with Madrid expected to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message