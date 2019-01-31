Chelsea vs Huddersfield Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

They say the best thing about playing midweek is you get the opportunity to bounce back immediately, and Maurizio Sarri's side have some serious bouncing to do as they look to recover from a humbling 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are still trying to get things going under Jan Siewert, and there would be few better ways for the league's bottom side to kick-start a miraculous revival than with a surprise win at Stamford Bridge.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

So, will the Blues ease the pressure on Sarri, or will the Terriers' resurgence come at Gonzalo Higuain and co's expense? You can check out 90min's preview on Chelsea vs Huddersfield here.

Where to Watch

When Is the Game? Saturday, 2nd January What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is it Being Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel/Live Stream Sky Sports Soccer Saturday / BT Sport Score / BBC Final Score Referee Paul Tierney

Team News

Visitors Chelsea look as if they have more or less a clean slate with regards to injuries and suspensions, although Sarri was quoted as saying that new signing Gonzalo Higuain is struggling with some fitness issues after the defeat to Bournemouth, so it's possible he may not feature from the start.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

For Huddersfield, new signing Karlan Grant could make his debut, with the striker not having signed from Charlton in time to feature against Everton during the week.





The trio of Abdelhamid Sabiri, Aaron Mooy and Danny Williams are all still expected to miss out, having picked up respective injuries in December.





Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Kepa; Azpilcueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Hazard, Willian Huddersfield Lossl; Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo; Kachunga, Pritchard, Hogg, Puncheon, Mbenza; Mounie

Head to Head Record

It will be the second time the two sides have faced this season, with Chelsea's 3-0 win at the John Smith's Stadium acting as the precursor to the Terriers' expansive woes in the Premier League.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

While Chelsea's recent record against their opponents has been hugely favourable, however - with seven wins and two draws in their last ten meetings - the wider head-to-head is much more even than you'd expect.

The two have met 67 times in total, stretching back to 1911, with Huddersfield emerging victorious on 27 occasions, and Chelsea winning 30.





Recent Form

Tuesday's narrow defeat to Everton means Huddersfield now have just one win in their last ten Premier League matches, and leaves them rock bottom of the Premier League, with new boss Jan Siewert practically needing a miracle to come his way if he is to steer his new side to safety.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Chelsea, meanwhile, aren't quite in as much trouble, but they dropped out of the top four for the first time this season after the damaging 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth, and lost 2-0 to London rivals Arsenal in the league game prior to that. They're in danger of going into free fall if they don't buck that trend against the league's bottom side.

Here's a look at each side's results in their last five matches.

Prediction

While Chelsea's recent form in the league has been far from convincing, a home tie with the team bereft of confidence, bottom of the league and unable to score gives them as inviting an opportunity as they'll get to turn things around.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The superior quality Chelsea have in their squad, coupled by the Terriers' attacking deficiencies, means they should just about edge it.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Huddersfield