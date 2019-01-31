Everton Outcast Yannick Bolasie Joins Anderlecht on Loan Until the End of the Season

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has completed a loan move which will see him join Belgian side Anderlecht until the end of the season.

The former Crystal Palace star's career has stalled since he spent more than a year on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury shortly after joining the Toffees in 2016.

Welcome, @YannickBolasie!

Prêté au #RSCA pour six mois.

Voor zes maanden uitgeleend aan RSC Anderlecht.



Marco Silva made it clear that Bolasie was not part of his plans after taking over at Goodison Park last summer, but the Congolese international has proved his fitness during the first half of this season, which he spent on loan Aston Villa.

Bolasie scored two goals and provided five assists for the Championship side, but Everton confirmed earlier this month that he had chosen to terminate his stay at Villa Park.

He has now joined Anderlecht until the end of the season as the Belgian giants seek to improve on what has been a dismal season so far.

The 34-time champions are sixth in the table after 22 games, 17 points adrift of league leaders Genk and in danger of failing to qualify for the championship playoffs.

The Jupiler League splits into two after 30 rounds, with the top six teams going on to compete for the title, and Anderlecht haven't finished lower than sixth since before the Second World War.

Apart from a brief spell at Maltese side Floriana early in his career, this will be the first time Bolasie has played outside of England, having represented eight English clubs in his senior career.

His longest spell was at Crystal Palace, where he made 144 appearances in five years.