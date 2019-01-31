Nottingham Forest Announce Loan Signing of Wolves Forward Léo Bonatini

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Nottingham Forest have announced the loan signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Léo Bonatini, who joins the club on a temporary deal until the end of the current campaign.

The 24-year-old played an important part in Wolves' promotion to the Premier League last season, scoring 12 goals in his side's Championship winning campaign. 

Despite being signed on a permanent deal last summer, the former Brazil Under-17 international has struggled for game time this season, and has started just two matches in the 2018/19 campaign thus far.

Announcing the news on their official website, the club said they were "delighted" to have acquired the former Grêmio ace, who will be looking to play a key role in the club's push for promotion. The 24-year-old has also had experience in the Portuguese top tier, where he scored 17 goals in one league season while playing for Estoril back in 2016.

Martin O'Neill's side are currently ninth in the Championship, but are just four points off a playoff spot in a tightly packed upper half of the table. The former Republic of Ireland manager will be confident of his side's chances of making the playoffs, and will be hopeful that his new signing can start banging the goals in on a regular basis.

It's been a busy day for Forestwho have also brought in AS Monaco midfielder Pelé on loan. The Guinea-Bissau international has also been used sparingly by his club this season, in a highly dramatic campaign that saw Les Monégasques sink to 19th in the Ligue 1 table at Christmas under their former manager Thierry Henry.

