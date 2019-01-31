Sheffield Wednesday Confirm Loan Signing of Newcastle Duo Rolando Aarons & Achraf Lazaar

January 31, 2019

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that both Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar will join on loan deals from Newcastle United, which will see the pair stay at Hillsborough until the end of the current season.

Aarons broke into the Magpies' senior side back in 2014, but struggled to hold down a regular place in the first team, and has been sent on two loan spells over the last couple of seasons, with out on loan with Hellas Verona and Czech side Slovan Liberec respectively. Lazaar joined the Magpies in 2016, but has also struggled to find his feet at St James' Park.


The Owls currently lie in 17th place in the Championship, and will be desperate to turn around their fortunes under new manager Steve Bruce. 

Certainly, Lazaar and Aarons have the potential to be quality players, and a scrap in the second tier of English football could prove to be the making of the pair.

Meanwhile, it's been an exciting deadline day for Newcastle fans, whose club have smashed their transfer record to bring in Miguel Almirón for £21m from Atlanta United. The Paraguay international is a technically gifted number ten, and could offer the Magpies some real clinical quality around the penalty area and from set-pieces.

