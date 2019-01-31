Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Praises 'Unbelievable Effort' Following Dramatic Win Over Watford

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has lauded his side's 'unbelievable effort' following their dramatic 2-1 win over Watford.

Spurs fell behind after 37 minutes following a corner that was bundled home by Craig Cathcart to hand Watford a surprise lead.

With just ten minutes to go it was seemingly heading towards another frustrating night for Pochettino. However, a Son Heung-min drive and a Fernando Llorente header three minutes from time sealed a vital win.

Pochettino, speaking during his post-match press conference (via BBC Sport), claimed his side's 'unbelievable' effort meant Spurs ran out 'deserved' victors.

He said: "I think we fully deserved the victory, the two goals arrived late but we always kept pushing to try and score. The players put in an unbelievable amount of effort and they deserve a lot of credit.

"I think it was a fantastic second half performance, the first half was difficult to create chances, although we dominated we didn't create much. The second half I was very happy with the performance and the three points that puts us in a very good position in the table." The Argentine added.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Pochettino was also full of praise for Son - who only returned from the Asia Cup days ago - after a stunning performance which included Tottenham's equaliser.

He added: "He finished with cramps. We needed to score so we took a bit of a risk [keeping Son on], we hope he'll be fine for Newcastle but if not he'll start on the bench."

Victory for Spurs has strengthened their grip on a top-four spot as they now sit seven points clear of both Chelsea and Arsenal with 14 games to play.